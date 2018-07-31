The Beautiful Meme creates identity with “attitude” for Twentytwo

The Beautiful Meme has created a colourful visual identity for Twentytwo – a new 62-storey workspace in London’s Square Mile

Twentytwo, which opens next year, will be the tallest skyscraper in the Square Mile once complete. The 62-storey building includes a gym, a spa and retreat, a communal food hall, a “lobby full of art”, social spaces and a bike park.

The branding aims to be “consistent in energy and attitude, rather than rules and logo placement,” says The Beautiful Meme studio founder and Creative Director Tom Sharp.

