The big ‘O’: could one letter be the secret to brand success?
Could the key to naming a top brand be as simple as using an ‘O’ as the second letter? asks Paul Harpin of brand consultancy Harpin & Waring. Surely not?!
“Good God!” said my boss. “What’s going on? ” — “Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Good Food. Woman, Woman’s Own, Company, the ones that fly, and most of the new launches — Loaded, FourFourTwo, Mojo, Total Sport, Total Film. All have a letter O as the second letter.” It was the late 80s, I was creative director of Redwood, myself and Christopher Ward, my editorial director (boss/partner-in-crime/company owner/friend), had made a strange discovery. We were musing over the recently released list of the best-selling 100 magazines. Weird. A quarter (yes 25%!!!!) had the letter O as their second letter and we wondered why? What the hell was going on?
Join our community
This article is available only to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk