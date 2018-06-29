The Bowery in black and white: New York’s giant photo gallery

A soon-to-be-opened Bowery hotel is home to an 18-storey-high photo exhibition, featuring black and white portraits of New Yorkers shot by Christelle de Castro

Images of 62 Lower East Side locals cover the windows of citizenM’s latest opening on the Bowery, which continues the brand’s legacy of creating art installations to launch its new hotels. Having already collaborated with the likes of Julian Opie and Mark Titchner in London, and Alex Dordoy in Glasgow, citizenM has now partnered with photographer and director Christelle de Castro – whose studio is down the road from the hotel.

