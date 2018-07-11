The cartography of the Tour de France

Cycling brand Rapha’s latest book looks at the graphic design history of the annual Tour de France’s maps, which date back to its first edition in 1903

As if we didn’t already have enough sport to obsess over this summer, Tour de France fever will be sweeping across our TV screens and social media feeds throughout this month. To coincide with the 105th year of the cycling tour, Rapha is releasing a new book that presents a visual history of the competition through the evolution of its maps.

Released by the cycling brand’s publishing imprint Rapha Editions, Cartes du Tour features at least one map from each of the tour’s 105 editions, along with accompanying text by cycling historian Paul Fournel that gives the cultural context of its cartography.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk