The changing face of women’s football

Ahead of the hotly anticipated World Cup this summer, we look at whether brands are taking a fresh approach to marketing the women’s game, and the lessons they can take away from the success of campaigns like This Girl Can

Women’s football is undoubtedly having a moment. While the success of England’s Lionesses at tournaments including the 2017 Euros and the SheBelieves Cup in the US last year is giving the game greater exposure, much of the legwork is also being done at grassroots level.

Fan-led platforms such as ThisFanGirl are bringing together a previously disjointed community of women football fans and helping to hero their favourite players, while football and fashion zine Season was launched in 2016 to help counter the male, pale and stale state of modern football culture, and has so far dealt with issues ranging from religion to diversity within the game.