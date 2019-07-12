The co-living movement

London startup The Collective is hoping to tackle urban loneliness with co-living spaces that encourage social interaction. We talk to the brand’s co-founder, Reza Merchant, about creating a new kind of home for growing cities

This summer, The Collective will open its largest building yet. Located near -Canary Wharf, it has 700 ensuite rooms, plus co-working areas, a gym, a spa, an indoor pool, a cinema room, a bar and a music -venue. Along with a wealth of shared spaces, residents will have access to a rolling programme of events – from fitness classes to socials – and can stay for anything from a night to a year.

The building is The Collective’s second in London and one of several new developments in the works. The brand is due to open another site on Long Island, NY, later this year and is also building a 500-room apartment block, complete with a market hall, community gardens and wellbeing centre, in Brooklyn, which is set to open in 2022. Over the next few years, it plans to create thousands of new rooms across London, Germany and the US, and has so far raised over $800m in investment.