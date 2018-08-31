Taken from the indie band’s ninth studio album and co-directed by its drummer Ian Skelly, the video depicts a weird and wonderful community of human-fish hybrids and slightly disturbed looking ladybirds

It’s fair to say that for most of us, The Coral is a slice of pure Noughties indie nostalgia. But after a five-year recording hiatus, the Wirral-born band has been releasing a steady stream of new music since 2016.

The latest of these releases is Reaching Out for a Friend, taken from the band’s new album Move Through the Dawn. The track, which frontman James Skelly says is about “looking for something in common with someone, rather than looking for something to fall out about”, is accompanied by a trippy, animated music video.

