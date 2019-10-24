The CR Annual 2020: celebrating the year’s best creative work

The Creative Review Annual 2020 is open for entries now – deadline November 22. Find out all the details of how, why and where to enter here

2019 is passing by in a flash. The summer blockbuster season is well and truly in the past, while we’re surely only a few weeks away from the first Christmas ad. It’s time to look back on all the creative work produced since January, and examine how it’s shaped our year.

To help you in this quest, Creative Review is once again holding its Annual awards. The CR Annual is one of the most respected and trusted awards for the creative industries – we celebrate the best creative work of the year, as well its creators and commissioners.

Spanning disciplines including Advertising, Film, Design, Digital, Gaming and much, much more, an esteemed panel of judges will meet early next year to select the best work from an eventful 2019, with the resulting winners shown off in the April/May 2020 issue of Creative Review.

Alongside this, the winners of The Annual 2020 will be featured on the Creative Review website and all over the Creative Review social channels, which are closely followed by nearly three million members of the CR community.

As far as a platform for getting your work recognised by brands, clients and fellow creatives across the world, that’s not too bad.

Whether you’re a brand, agency, studio, or even an individual with a great idea, if you have a piece of creative work that you’re particularly proud of then we would love to have a look; enter your work to the CR Annual 2020 for the chance to give your projects the recognition they deserve.

If you’re a student, an individual, or a small studio or agency of fewer than 10 people, we’d like to help you out too, with a 40% discount on each entry.

For more information about the CR Annual 2020, including a full list of categories and instructions on how to enter, head to our CR Annual 2020 Hub.

To see all the selected work from last year, visit The Annual 2019 winners.

Good luck! The deadline to submit your creative work is Friday November 22.



