The CR Podcast episode 1: #MeToo, protest art, Joel Meyerowitz and Chris Ware
Today we release the first episode of the CR Podcast, where Creative Review’s writers and editors gather to discuss the burning issues in the creative industry today (plus some nice photography and illustration projects).
Welcome to the first episode of the Creative Review Podcast. This is a regular series created by the CR team where the writers and editors at the magazine (alongside occasional guests) will come together to discuss the issues, and the work, that is currently preoccupying the creative industries.
It this first episode, Patrick Burgoyne, Eliza Williams, Rachael Steven, and Salonee Gadgil gather to discuss the impact of the #MeToo movement on the creative industry and the recent survey we ran on the topic; The trend for artists, designers and ad agencies to create posters for protest, most recently in the Never Again campaign against gun violence in the US; A new monograph by legendary photographer Joel Meyerowitz; and the appearance by artist and illustrator Chris Ware at the recent Offset Festival in Dublin.
Further links to these projects are listed below, but first, listen to the podcast here:
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk