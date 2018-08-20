The CR podcast episode 10: designer and publisher Darren Wall on gaming
Our latest podcast forms part of Creative Review’s week devoted to creativity in gaming. Here we talk to designer Darren Wall about the books he has published on the subject, and gaming’s place in the wider cultural canon
Gaming has often been somewhat overlooked by the cultural canon but, says Darren Wall – designer and publisher of a series of books on gaming design under the imprint Read-Only Memory – its contribution to design and popular culture is finally beginning to be acknowledged.
Here, Eliza Williams talks to Wall about the books he has published so far, and the contribution of fans to their creation, as well the negative press gaming often receives, and the question of gender in the games industry.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.