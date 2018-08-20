The CR podcast episode 10: designer and publisher Darren Wall on gaming

Our latest podcast forms part of Creative Review’s week devoted to creativity in gaming. Here we talk to designer Darren Wall about the books he has published on the subject, and gaming’s place in the wider cultural canon

Gaming has often been somewhat overlooked by the cultural canon but, says Darren Wall – designer and publisher of a series of books on gaming design under the imprint Read-Only Memory – its contribution to design and popular culture is finally beginning to be acknowledged.

Here, Eliza Williams talks to Wall about the books he has published so far, and the contribution of fans to their creation, as well the negative press gaming often receives, and the question of gender in the games industry.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk