The CR podcast episode 11: On politics and graphic design
For this edition of the CR Podcast, Eliza Williams talks to designers Lucienne Roberts and Anthony Burrill about the role that graphic design plays in politics, from official political campaigning to grassroots protest
The meeting of politics and design has been a hot topic of late, as a number of design museums around the world address the subject in exhibitions. In London, for example, the Design Museum recently displayed Hope to Nope, which looked at how graphic design and technology had affected the political landscape in the past ten years.
The show hit the headlines over the summer when it emerged that the Design Museum had hosted a private ‘arms industry’ event at the space, which led to a number of designers removing work from the exhibition. In the podcast, we talk to Lucienne Roberts, who co-curated Hope to Nope, about the controversy, and both she and Anthony Burrill discuss with CR’s Eliza Williams the wider ways in which design may (or may not) influence politics.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.