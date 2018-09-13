For this edition of the CR Podcast, Eliza Williams talks to designers Lucienne Roberts and Anthony Burrill about the role that graphic design plays in politics, from official political campaigning to grassroots protest

The meeting of politics and design has been a hot topic of late, as a number of design museums around the world address the subject in exhibitions. In London, for example, the Design Museum recently displayed Hope to Nope, which looked at how graphic design and technology had affected the political landscape in the past ten years.

The show hit the headlines over the summer when it emerged that the Design Museum had hosted a private ‘arms industry’ event at the space, which led to a number of designers removing work from the exhibition. In the podcast, we talk to Lucienne Roberts, who co-curated Hope to Nope, about the controversy, and both she and Anthony Burrill discuss with CR’s Eliza Williams the wider ways in which design may (or may not) influence politics.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk