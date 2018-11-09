The CR podcast episode 15: Stefan Sagmeister on beauty

In this special edition of CR Podcast, recorded at Sagmeister & Walsh’s studio in New York, we talk to Stefan Sagmeister about why beauty matters in design

In their new book Beauty, published by Phaidon Press, Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh present a compelling case for why the beautiful – which is all too often seen as something frivolous – should be at the heart of design projects.

For this edition of the CR Podcast, Eliza Williams spoke to Sagmeister about the project – which is currently also being exhibited at the MAK Museum in Vienna – and why design work that places form as well as function at its centre will prove to be both more pleasing but, crucially, more effective.

