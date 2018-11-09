The CR podcast episode 15: Stefan Sagmeister on beauty

In this special edition of CR Podcast, recorded at Sagmeister & Walsh’s studio in New York, we talk to Stefan Sagmeister about why beauty matters in design

By

In their new book Beauty, published by Phaidon Press, Stefan Sagmeister and Jessica Walsh present a compelling case for why the beautiful – which is all too often seen as something frivolous – should be at the heart of design projects.

For this edition of the CR Podcast, Eliza Williams spoke to Sagmeister about the project – which is currently also being exhibited at the MAK Museum in Vienna – and why design work that places form as well as function at its centre will prove to be both more pleasing but, crucially, more effective.

LISTEN HERE:

RELATED READING:

CR’s Patrick Burgoyne interviewed Sagmeister about his obsession with beauty

sagmeisterwalsh.com

