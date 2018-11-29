The CR podcast episode 16: The 2018 Christmas ad review
The Christmas season is in full swing, so CR has gathered creatives Dave Buonaguidi and Richard Denney to review this year’s crop of Xmas ads. As you might imagine, they take no prisoners
The Christmas ad season has long been described as the UK’s advertising equivalent of the US Super Bowl – an opportunity for the industry to deliver it’s brightest, cleverest and most entertaining ad ideas of the year. But have they delivered in 2018?
St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney and UNLtd-inc founder Dave Buonaguidi join CR’s Eliza Williams to give a discuss the winners and losers of this year’s ads, and whether any of us should care about Christmas ads at all. Warning: there is quite a lot of swearing in this podcast.
LISTEN HERE:
