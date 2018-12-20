The CR podcast episode 17: 2018 in review
For our final podcast of 2018, CR’s editors look back over the year, discussing their favourite pieces of work and the trends across the creative industries that have emerged in the past 12 months
In our latest podcast, CR’s editors Patrick Burgoyne, Eliza Williams and Rachael Steven look back at the year that was 2018.
The team pick their favourite pieces of advertising and design work, and discuss the top trends of the year including the changing look of fashion branding, in-house vs agencies in advertising, and ethics in design and ads.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE:
RELATED READING:
Erica Dorn on crafting thousands of handmade graphic props for Wes Anderson’s stop motion epic Isle of Dogs
Thoughts on why Nike’s Nothing Beats a Londoner has created such a buzz
Childish Gambino’s This Is America: An Analysis
The changing face of fashion branding