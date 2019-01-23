The CR podcast episode 18: Artist Pete Fowler

Our latest edition of the CR Podcast sees CR’s Eliza Williams in conversation with artist Pete Fowler. We look back at Fowler’s career, from his early inspirations to how the industry has changed over the past three decades

 

