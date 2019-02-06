As Patrick Burgoyne prepares to step down after 20 years of Editor at Creative Review, he talks about his career at CR, and reflects on the ways journalism and the creative industries have changed in the past two decades

This latest episode of the Creative Review Podcast is close to home for CR. At the end of last year Patrick Burgoyne announced that he would be stepping down as Editor after 20 years at the helm of the magazine, which he originally joined in 1994 as a Staff Writer. Here he talks to CR’s Managing Editor Eliza Williams (who will be taking over as Editor after he leaves in mid-Feb) about his early memories of the magazine and how the wider world of journalism has so dramatically changed during his time as Editor.

He also reflects on the changing nature of the advertising and design industries, and remembers some of his favourite projects as CR Editor, as well as some of the moments that kept him awake at night.

LISTEN HERE: