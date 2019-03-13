The Chemical Brothers are world renowned for their incredible concert visuals. We talk to the band’s Tom Rowlands and director Adam Smith about their two-decade collaboration and the importance of making imagery that moves people

Our latest edition of the Creative Review podcast sees CR Editor Eliza Williams in conversation with Tom Rowlands, one half of the Chemical Brothers, and filmmaker Adam Smith, one half of the duo that creates the band’s concert visuals.

As they prepare for the latest Chemical Brothers tour, Rowlands and Smith discuss how their collaboration developed out of the early 90s London dance music scene, why visuals matter so much for DJs, the creation of the Chemical Brothers’ concert film Don’t Think, and the emotion journeys they want to create for their fans.

LISTEN HERE:

Smith, left and Rowlands in the 90s

