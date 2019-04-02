The CR podcast episode 22: photographer Nadav Kander
As Nadav Kander prepares to pick up the Outstanding Contribution gong at the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards later this month, we talk to him about his life in photography
Nadav Kander is renowned for creating exquisite photography that crosses the boundaries of fine art, portraiture and advertising, while maintaining his distinctive style throughout.
In this episode of the CR Podcast, CR Editor Eliza Williams talks to Kander about how he feels about picking up the equivalent of a ‘lifetime achievement’ award, why putting your subjects at ease isn’t what we should be striving for in portraiture, and what it was like to photograph Donald Trump for Time Magazine.
LISTEN HERE:
Nadav Kander will be awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Photography Award at this year’s Sony World Photography Awards at a ceremony in London on April 17; his work will then be on show as part of the Sony Awards Exhibition at Somerset House, from April 18–May 6; somersethouse.org.uk
