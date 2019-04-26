The CR podcast episode 23: CR writers discuss the future

In this episode of the CR podcast we discuss the feasibility of the 4-day week, the future of personalisation and the curious story of cyborg activist Neil Harbisson

For this latest edition of the CR Podcast, Eliza Williams is joined by CR journalists Rachael Steven and Aimee McLaughlin to discuss some of the ideas and stories that have arisen during our Future-themed month of content on the CR website.

The trio discuss the pros and cons of the four-day working week; how personalisation in design is now using DNA profiling to match us with products; and the story of Neil Harbisson, who is officially categorised as a human cyborg due to the antenna he has embedded in his skull.

LISTEN HERE:

