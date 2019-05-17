The CR podcast episode 24: On the value of design awards and festivals

In a week when the D&AD Festival has seen three speakers pull out due to a row over speaker fees, we discuss the value of creative awards and festivals for the industry and beyond

We are firmly in awards season now: last week CR hosted its own Annual awards event, while the next few weeks sees the arrival of both the D&AD Festival and the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Meanwhile, the TV and film world has also been handing out gongs at both Bafta and Cannes.

In this latest issue of the podcast, CR’s Eliza Williams, Rachael Steven and Aimee McLaughlin examine the value of awards such as these for the industry, before delving into a discussion about the recent events at D&AD, which have seen three speakers (Liv Little of gal-dem, and Nicole Krystal Crentsil and Paula Akpan of Black Girl Festival) pull out over discrepancies in fees.

LISTEN HERE:

RELATED READING:

View all the winners of The Annual 2019

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CREATIVE REVIEW PODCAST ON ITUNES