For the latest episode of the CR Podcast we caught up with Droga5 CCO’s David Kolbusz and Neil Heymann during last week’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity

Droga5’s New York office ended up picking up two Grand Prix awards at last week’s Cannes Lions Festival, including the coveted Film Grand Prix, for its work with the New York Times.

Here, CR Editor Eliza Williams brings together its London CCO, David Kolbusz, and New York CCO, Neil Heymann to talk about the value of awards, how the network’s new owners Accenture may affect its output, and the general state of advertising today, including whether the good old-fashioned jingle may be on the cusp of a comeback.

LISTEN HERE:

RELATED READING:

Read all of CR’s Cannes Lions 2019 coverage here

David Kolbusz on how to make ads funny again