The CR Podcast episode 27: The best and worst of Oliver Jeffers
We’re introducing a new series on the Creative Review Podcast, where we interview artists and creatives about the best and worst moments of their creative careers. First up is artist and author Oliver Jeffers
Brooklyn-based author and artist Oliver Jeffers was in London last week for the launch of his new book Fate of Fausto, a modern-day fable which sees Jeffers use traditional lithographic printing techniques for the first time.
Before a talk hosted by the House of Illustration in London, he sat down with Creative Review Editor Eliza Williams to talk about his career and creative process and why he finds it best not to dwell on difficult moments.
