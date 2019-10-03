For the latest episode of the Creative Review Podcast, we sit down with James Sadri of Led By Donkeys to talk about politics, activism and the best and worst moments of his career

Our interview with James Sadri is the latest in our new podcast series, where we are asking leading creative figures to talk about the highlights and the lowlights in their careers.

CR Editor Eliza Williams spoke to Sadri at D&AD in London ahead of an event held to launch the CR Fear issue. He talked about the evolution of Led By Donkeys – the political activism group that has become renowned for its posters featuring tweets by politicians that highlight some of the hypocrisy that has arisen with Brexit – as well as his earlier experiences at Greenpeace and as a documentary producer.

LISTEN HERE:



SUBSCRIBE TO THE CREATIVE REVIEW PODCAST ON ITUNES

RELATED READING:

On fear, hope and the future of political ads

Led By Donkeys launch a competition for people to redesign the government’s Get Ready For Brexit campaign posters