The CR Podcast Episode 29: The best and worst of Sophie Ebrard

For the latest episode of the Creative Review Podcast, CR Editor Eliza Williams sits down with photographer Sophie Ebrard to talk about the highs and lows of her career so far

Our interview with Sophie Ebrard is the latest in our new podcast series, where we talk to artists, photographers, designers and creatives about the best and worst moments they’ve experienced at work.

CR Editor Eliza Williams met with Ebrard in Amsterdam, where she is based, to talk about her ten-year career as a photographer. The conversation includes how a chance encounter at a swingers party led to Ebrard’s famed series It’s Just Love, shot on porn film sets; plus the duo discuss the affect that having children has had on her career and the work that she creates.

LISTEN HERE:



