The CR Podcast Episode 30: The best and worst of the 2019 Christmas ads
For the latest episode of the Creative Review podcast, members of the CR editorial team review this year’s Christmas ads
There’s been a deluge of Christmas ads released in the UK and elsewhere over the past two weeks, all vying for your attention (and your pay packets) in the run up to the most wonderful time of the year.
For this special edition of the CR Podcast, CR Editor Eliza Williams is joined by Associate Editor Rachael Steven and Staff Writer Aimée McLaughlin to discuss which have been their favourite Christmas spots this year, and which ones deserve to go in the dumper.
LISTEN HERE:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CREATIVE REVIEW PODCAST ON ITUNES
ADS FEATURED IN THE PODCAST:
RELATED READING:
John Lewis and Waitrose’s Christmas ad is a fairytale heartwarmer
Sainsbury’s marks its 150th birthday with distinctly Dickensian Christmas ad
M&S puts a new spin on the Christmas jumper in its festive ad