For a special edition of the CR podcast, themed around our Annual awards, CR’s editors discuss some of the Best in Book winners, and reflect on what trends emerged this year.

The new edition of the podcast sees CR’s editors Patrick Burgoyne, Eliza Williams and Rachael Steven discuss some of the winning work in the CR Annual awards this year.

The team gives insights on the judging process plus explore a few of the Best in Book winners in depth: including website Flint Is A Place; the Audi Clowns commercial; the Tate’s VR experience at last year’s Modigliani exhibition; and the design of the New York Times Magazine covers.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk