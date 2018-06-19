For a special Cannes Lions-themed edition of the podcast, CR’s Eliza Williams speaks to adam&eveDDB’s Richard Brim and Leo Burnett’s Chaka Sobhani about what to expect from this year’s festival

As advertising’s great and good decamp to the South of France for this year’s Cannes Lions festival, CR talks to CCOs Richard Brim and Chaka Sobhani about which work they think will pick up the big gongs this year, what it’s like to be on a Cannes Lions jury, and why the festival still matters for the advertising industry.

