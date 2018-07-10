The CR podcast episode 7: ethics in design and women’s razor ads

The topics under discussion on this edition of the CR podcast are ethics in design, and how a new ad from the US changes the script on women’s shaving products

The new edition of the CR podcast see CR’s editors and writers Eliza Williams, Rachael Steven and Salonee Gadgil get together to discuss some of the topics that have been getting our attention in the office lately.

This time we focus especially on ethics in design, a subject prompted by a new series of films produced by Doberman design studio where the question of designers’ ethical role in the products that they help create kept on recurring. Then, in something of a sharp change of direction, we also look at a new ad from razor brand Billie (shown below) which has the audacity to feature women with actual body hair.

