For the latest edition of the CR Podcast, we talk to Francesca Panetta, who has led immersive innovation at the Guardian for the past decade, most recently running its in-house virtual reality production studio

During her podcast chat with CR’s Eliza Williams, Panetta (who is one of CR’s Creative Leaders 50) talks through how the Guardian uses virtual reality in its reporting, which stories are suited to the medium and how VR may become part of the future of journalism.

We also discuss Panetta’s own journey into working with VR, which came via a background in music and sound art, and how this has informed the work she makes. Finally, we talk about her forthcoming participation in the Class of 2019 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University, which begins next month.

