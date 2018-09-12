Creative Review’s Photography Annual seeks to celebrate great images – those who take them and those who commission them. Entries are now open

Every year our Photography Annual showcases the year’s great work in commercial imagemaking. Across Personal, Advertising, Editorial, Design and Stock categories, our judges select powerful, beautiful and innovative work from photographers the world over. That work is then presented across all of CR’s channels to an audience of over 2 million creatives worldwide. Winning work features in our print magazine, our website, on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The CR Photography Annual is open to everyone involved in the making and use of brilliant photography – advertising agencies, publishers, galleries, designers, brands and, of course, photographers who find the opportunity to showcase their personal projects particularly valuable.

Entry deadline: October 5 2018

The cover of The Photography Annual 2017 featuring Viviane Sassen for adidas

Last year’s winners included Viviane Sassen, Nick Ballon, Catherine Hyland, Nadav Kander, Juno Calypso, Ryan Hopkinson, James Mollison and Kate Peters to name just a few and included both very well-established photographers and relative unknowns. Clients featured included adidas, TIME magazine, MoMa, the RNLI and Lurpak.

In addition, our Zeitgeist new talent award recognised the potential of five exciting up and coming imagemakers. You can see all of last year’s winners here.

Our judges this year include regular CR contributor and photographic art director Gem Fletcher, M&C Saatchi Head of Visual Content Mimi Gray, WeTransfer’s Director of Photography Lucy Pike and CR Managing Editor Eliza Williams.

Entry costs just £25 and our deadline is October 5. To enter, and for further details, visit our Photography Annual site here.

Enter now