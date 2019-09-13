The Creative Review Photography Annual 2019 is now open for entries

CR’s Photography Annual celebrates the best images of the year, those who make them and those who commission them. Your chance to be featured in this year’s edition is just a few clicks away

The Creative Review Photography Annual is renowned for showcasing the year’s greatest work in imagemaking, and the 2019 edition is no different. Taking their pick from personal, professional, commercial photography and more, our judges will carefully select the most evocative, engaging and exciting work from photographers the world over.

That work will then be presented across all of CR’s channels, from the print magazine to the website to social media, reaching an audience of over two million creatives across the globe.

The judges for this year’s CR Photography Annual include:

Josie Gealer, Senior Art Director; Getty Images

Stephen Ledger-Lomas, Head of Production & Partner; BBH London

Kaia Charles, Cultural Projects Manager; Now Gallery, London

Gem Fletcher, freelance art director and Photo Director at Riposte Magazine

Eliza Williams, Editor, Creative Review

Whether you’re a brand, publisher, designer, gallery, or, of course, a photographer, we’d love to see your work in the Photography Annual this year.

This year we’ve also introduced a new category, focusing on work by students or recent photography grads; so if you’re learning your craft or taking their first tentative steps in the world of photography, feel free to join in.

Entry deadline: October 4 2019

The cover of The Photography Annual 2018

Last year’s winners included work by Samuel Napper, Lydia Whitmore, Catherine Hyland, Alexander Coggin, Casper Sejersen and Juno Calypso, but this year’s winners are very much yet to be decided.

As well as our winners, the CR Photography Annual also features Zeitgeist, which shines a light on five photographers to keep an eye out for over the coming months. The complete winners for the 2018 Photography can be found here.

Entry is just £30, and you have until Friday October 4 to submit your work. For more information, including further details on how to enter, please see here.

Enter now