Automation_creativity

The dawn of automated creativity

Designers have resisted the idea of AI, but it can open up new horizons for creativity and personalisation, says Stink Studios’ James Britton

By

In a recent episode of a four-part ­BBC series of Reith Lectures on artificial intelligence, Professor Stuart Russell discussed AI and what he predicts will be “the biggest event in human history”.

While the theme is future-­facing, as he describes a path to general-purpose AI (where machines can competently replicate all the things that humans are currently capable of), there are increasing examples of AI and automation creeping into our everyday lives — from recognition of objects and faces in images, to speech recognition and machine translation.

Open machine learning platforms that generate images from text ­descriptions have emerged, with results that range from frighteningly accurate to beautifully abstract, but a distinction continues to be drawn between mechanical tasks requiring a machine to complete a fixed objective and those tasks that require empathy, humility and a human touch. For this reason, automation continues to be seen as the enemy of creativity.

