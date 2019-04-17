Inside the new Face

As a new website for the much-anticipated return of The Face launches, CR talks to the magazine’s Editor Stuart Brumfitt and Art Director Alex O’Brien about what we can expect from the new version of the iconic title

The latest phase in the return of the The Face arrived today, with the launch of the magazine’s new website. It arrives with features across style, music, culture and society; profiles on Extinction Rebellion, the Swedish pop-star Robyn, the London-based hip-hop artist AJ Tracey. Britain’s rising rapper Octavian is the ‘hero feature’ for the digital launch.

The stories veer from the serious, with activist Peter Tatchell mapping LGBT abuses throughout the world, to the spurious, with a profile on the young boxer Lawrence Okolie and the MC Ms Banks, who, we are told, are apparently Britain’s new power couple.

Previously a monthly, the magazine will now appear quarterly. The first new issue will not appear until the autumn.

Publishing has changed completely since the pre-internet days of The Face’s founding, in 1980. How will the new iteration of an iconic London publishing brand fare in today’s busy, competitive and hard-edged media landscape? We spoke to Stuart Brumfitt, the editor, and Alex O’Brien, the Art Director, about the much-anticipated launch.