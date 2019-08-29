The Fear issue: August/September 2019

Stamped with one of Noma Bar’s trademark double entendre illustrations, our latest issue addresses the subject of fear. Whether it’s how to persuade clients to make the leap into the unknown, or the resurgence of well-crafted horror flicks

We generally think of fear as being a bad thing, whether it is bemoaning a client’s aversion to taking risks and the bland work this so often results in, or the fear of underachieving that many creatives face in their own careers.

Both of these subjects are addressed in our latest issue, which explores the impact that fear can have on both our lives and work. Beyond the trepidations of people working in the creative industries, we look at fear through the lens of popular culture, where we can’t seem to get enough of storytelling that chills us to the bone.

There’s definitely an art to great storytelling around fear, and we examine this with pieces on the return of intelligent horror films, which have thrived both critically and commercially in recent years, the role of sound design in shows including Chernobyl and Stranger Things, and how to create a suitably scary movie monster.

Beyond entertainment, fear is now a fixture in our political discourse, a widely acknowledged method used to whip up voters and get them to the ballot boxes. We spoke to activists, commentators and political advertisers, both in the UK and Europe, for a piece about the future of fear in political campaigning and whether this extreme, volatile approach will be with us for the forseeable future.

Plus, as usual there are lots of other insightful interviews and opinion pieces, including poet Lemn Sissay discussing growing up in care and poetry’s remarkable pop culture resurgence as he releases his memoir, an oral history of the Apple logo, and former CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne on whether creative agencies need to work on their purpose. Plenty to get your teeth stuck into!

