The future of food

Rethinking the way that we grow, farm and consume food is set to play a huge role in helping us preserve the planet for future generations. But is our aversion to lab grown meats and ‘frankenplants’ holding us back? CR investigates

Imagine being able to grow your own dinner in a box that’s pretty much the same size as the microwave you currently use to heat up a ready meal. Sound like something out of a sci-fi film? Perhaps, but we are already closer to this reality than you might think. The question of how to eat our way to a more sustainable planet has become increasingly prevalent in recent years, as people wised up to the fact that food consumption doesn’t just have an impact on our own health, but the health of the planet as well.

Over the past few months, CR has looked at how the array of new insect, algae and lab-grown meat brands popping up are using design to help us overcome our aversion to them, and the plant-based brands that are cashing in on the fact that veganism (or at least going flexitarian) is set to become the biggest food trend of our times.