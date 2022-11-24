The Gourmand Egg

The Gourmand’s new book explores the cultural influence of the egg

The food and drink journal’s debut publishing venture provides a cracking insight into the culinary and cultural history of the most ubiquitous of household ingredients

By

“In cooking – as in almost everything else – it all starts with an egg,” says Ruth Reichl. A chef, restaurant critic, food editor and all-round culinary pioneer for the past five decades, her views on the humble oeuf couldn’t be more accurate.

Whether your preference is poached, fried, scrambled, boiled, or one of the other myriad ways to cook eggs, their versatile nature has seen them become one of the most universal household ingredients over the years.

The Gourmand Egg
Top: Gustav Almestål, Ovophobia (after Hitchcock), 2021; Above: Bobby Doherty, Devilled Eggs
The Gourmand Egg
Bobby Doherty, Bug Egg, 2018

On a deeper level, the egg has come to symbolise everything from purity, fertility and fragility, to unrealised potential and the circle of life. They were used by the Romans to dispel evil spirits, modelled as priceless artifacts for the Russian nobility, and woven deep into Egyptian mythology.

All of this, and more, is explored in a new book from food and culture journal, the Gourmand. Edited and art directed by the magazine’s founders, David Lane and Marina Tweed, Egg is the debut volume of its new book series with Taschen.

The Gourmand Egg
The Gourmand Egg

Follow up editions currently in the works are rumoured to take a look at the culinary and cultural history of both the lemon and the mushroom, but egg connoisseurs will have plenty to crack into in the meantime.

Featuring a collection of original essays and archetype recipes, the tome includes contributions from Reichl herself, who has written the foreword, and Australian-born, London-based writer Jennifer Higgie.

The Gourmand Egg
Bobby Doherty, Simply Eggs, 2021
The Gourmand Egg
Bobby Doherty, Egg Cake, 2021

Inside its pages you’ll find a deliciously diverse array of imagery, including exclusive commissions by photographers such as Bobby Doherty, as well as egg-themed works from art history giants including Salvador Dalí and Frida Kahlo.

In a chapter titled In Your Face, we hear about the advent of egging as a form of protest, while elsewhere the authors address Alfred Hitchcock’s admission that he was terrified of eggs, and even tackle the perpetual chicken and egg question: which came first?

And if all the egg chat makes you peckish, there are an array of classic recipes from around the world for you to try your hand at – from the Scotch egg to the Spanish tortilla. Eggcelent!

The Gourmand Egg
Book cover, photo by Bobby Doherty

The Gourmand’s Egg: A Collection of Stories and Recipes is published by Taschen; thegourmand.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE ARTWORKER (FMCG)

LEEDS / HYBRID

CREATIVE ARTWORKER

LONDON