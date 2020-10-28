Home brewing gets a fresh face in Studio Blackburn’s latest project

The London-based studio was tasked with creating a brand identity for The Greater Good Fresh Brewing Co and its innovative new brewing device – aptly named The Pinter

Founded by university friends and partners Ralph Broadbent and Alex Dixon, The Greater Good Fresh Brewing Co is on a mission to ensure that fresh beer can be both made and drunk at home.

While the founders had witnessed the meteoric rise of craft beer in recent years, they wanted to address the fact that the bulk of the UK is still stuck in the rut of drinking mainstream lagers.

The Walthamstow-based company ran a successful crowdfunding campaign earlier this year to launch The Pinter, a brewing unit that allows you to brew ten pints of fresh beer or cider from the comfort of your own home.

Studio Blackburn was brought in to create a visual identity for the parent company, along with packaging for The Pinter and the refill Pinter Packs that are delivered to home-brewers across the country.

“The Pinter is truly a world-first – never before could you brew fresh beer at home in around four days and enjoy a genuinely great tasting draught pint,” says Paul Blackburn, who heads up the studio.

“Our design challenge was to effectively define an entirely new category in the world of brewing – conveying the freshness of the end product and innovative technology that delivers it.”

The studio created a unified and practical look for all the various packaging elements, from the small bottles of yeast, to the packaging of The Pinter unit, to the letterbox-friendly refill packs.

The company’s new logo also needed to work across a variety of different applications, from digital platforms through to The Pinter itself.

“The logo system we created was split into two categories: an identity for The Greater Good company brand, giving them a completely new look and feel in which we produced a typographic emblem and wordmark,” says senior designer Mark Jones.

“At the same time, we looked at a brand system that worked for their revolutionary new drinking machine, for which we utilised the face of the product for its logo. When we realised the handle could be distilled down to an exclamation mark it was all systems go.”

studioblackburn.com