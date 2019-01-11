The Guardian brings the world’s internet use to life in animated feature

The newspaper explores the quirks of digital life around the world, in an animated piece that recreates WhatsApp in India, Google in China, and Cuba’s ‘el paquete semanal’

The article uncovers the vast differences in internet usage across nations, from India’s love of WhatsApp – used by 200 million people in the country – to the censorship experienced in China.

It’s structured to resemble familiar digital platforms, with the story of India’s love of instant messaging, and its dark side, housed in something very reminiscent of WhatsApp – right down to the three-dot typing animation and the two blue ticks. Each scroll reveals a new part of the story, including an interview framed as a WhatsApp conversation.

