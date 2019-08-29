The Guardian is launching an illustration prize – and it wants ideas for Glasto

The Guardian is on the hunt for emerging artists to enter its new illustration prize, which will award £8k to the best idea for its Glastonbury tote bags

The paper says the competition, which is free to enter, is aimed at under-represented artists at an early stage of their career. This year’s theme is ‘hope’, and entrants are invited to submit ‘bold, graphic styles’ in a maximum of three colours.

This illustration will appear on the canvas bags the Guardian hands out at the festival, and further pieces will be created to appear on staff T-shirts, marquees and flags, and in the lead-up print and digital marketing activity. Entrants need to be UK residents that are over the age of 18, but the competition is open to both students and non-students.

The paper has commissioned illustrators to help shape its visual presence at Glastonbury for the last few years, with previous themes including ‘psychedelia’, ‘tip of the iceberg’ and ‘the difference a day can make’.

2019’s illustrations by Xaviera Altena

Entries will be judged by a panel of creative professionals – including CR Editor Eliza Williams and Xaviera Altena, who made 2019’s illustrations. The top 10 pieces will be featured on the Guardian’s website, and all shortlisted artists will also receive feedback on their work. Entries close on 11 October.

UPDATE: This competition has caused a fair amount of debate on Twitter, in particular regarding its terms and conditions. In response, the Guardian has made some changes and issued the following statement:

“The Guardian always strives to commission new artists and emerging talent and to pay fairly for work. This prize is an additional way to find the best new talent in illustration, with the winner securing a £8,000 commission. Following feedback, we have updated the application process to request that only shortlisted entrants will be asked to produce bespoke work and will be paid appropriately. For our updated terms and conditions please see here.

“The Guardian has a wide roster of designers and we also welcome artists and illustrators pitching to us directly via design@theguardian.com.”

