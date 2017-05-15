You may also like

Cannes 2016: The winners in full

A whopping 26 Grand Prix awards were handed out in Cannes over the past week, across Cannes Lions, Lions Health, Lions Innovation, and Lions Entertainment. Here’s the list in full, plus a few reflections on the festival.

The New York Times Magazine Special Issues

Best in Book – editorial  Entrant: The New York Times The New York Times Magazine devotes around a third of its issues each year to a specific theme, allowing for in-depth reporting and stunning photography commissions. It also enables the design team to bring together some of the most memorable stand-alone editions of the year. […]

Fortnum & Mason: Chocolate Library by Otherway London

CATEGORY: DESIGN (PACKAGING)  Entrant: Otherway London Fortnum & Mason briefed Otherway to redesign their chocolate ranges with two key requirements: create clear separation between each chocolate product within the range, and bring to life the wit and charm of the Fortnum’s brand through the design. Inspired by classic book cover illustrations and layouts, flavours are […]

Sagmeister’s Happy Film comes to UK

June will see screenings across the country of Stefan Sagmeister’s feature-length documentary on the nature of happiness, beginning with a premiere in Sheffield

