A curated life on Instagram is nothing new. It’s about as new as Instagram itself, in fact. But, before you start self-flagellating over how you’ve bought into projecting the perfect life via bird’s eye view – don’t! Because the flatlay is as old as time itself. Or if that’s not true, it’s at least as old 1987.

Friend of Lyst Sophie Hay (whose crush on Instagram is as big as her crush on art) figured out that it all started when a member of Frank Gehry’s janitorial staff (Andrew Kromelow) laid out all of Gehry’s tools at right angles when tidying up. Gehry was making Knoll furniture at the time which was known for its clean lines.

Instagram.com/1924us

This soon spread around the studio with Tom Sachs (also an artist) noticed the method with visiting Gehry. He adopted it too and even provided guidelines for his staff.

This has, of course, become a fashion favourite. While it’s not always strictly right-angled, the flatlay is a brand and blogger favourite to move beyond the #OOTD to display product. It’s especially useful for makeup or food which, when featured on a model on in a bathroom, may otherwise only play a supporting role in the feed.

If you’re a young brand just starting out with no budget, it’s quite possibly the lowest cost way to shoot your products. An iPhone, a tall person, a clean background and maybe a touch of lifestyle with a magazine or vase of flowers is really all you need to rack up the follows.

Instagram.com/agiputraaspian

Top Tip: hashtag with #flatlay and you might make it onto the aesthetically satisfying @flatlays account which also serves as some serious inspiration.

Instagram.com/hellomissmay

