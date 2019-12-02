The initiative transforming young Londoners into budding filmmakers

LDN Filmmakers, a week-long course, is part of a wider initiative by the Mayor of London to help young people affected by the capital’s ongoing knife violence problem

There have been a number of creative initiatives aimed at tackling London’s knife crime epidemic in recent months, with some proving more successful than others (see the Home Office’s recent #knifefree chicken box gaff).

The Mayor of London has also been running a series of schemes aimed at young people affected by knife violence as part of its London Needs You campaign. In the latest of these schemes, the Mayor’s office teamed up with agencies Wavemaker UK and DCM on LDN Filmmakers, a free, fast-track film course designed to help young Londoners learn the ins and outs of filmmaking.

During the week-long course, 40 participants aged 15-22 – many of whom have been affected by serious youth violence – were taught by a number of industry experts about all aspects of film production, from scriptwriting and acting, to using camera equipment and editing.

Urban music site GRM Daily also shared behind-the-scenes updates from the project as it unfolded, showcasing all the skills they were picking up along the way. The end result is Our LDN Story, a series of short films that focus on issues including knife crime, relationships, careers and generally what it’s like growing up in London.

Trailers for the films initially premiered at a screening of Rapman’s hotly anticipated feature film, Blue Story, on 24 November, and are being screened in cinemas across the capital to promote the initiative.

Wavemaker managing partner, Gavin Laisby, says: “Complex and critical societal problems are rarely countered by an ‘off the shelf’ advertising solution. All too often, authority figures preach solutions to vulnerable and distrusting young Londoners. This project gave young people a platform to have their own experiences and showcase their unique talent.”

Find out more about the project and watch all of the films at ldn-film-makers.co.uk