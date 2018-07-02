The June/July issue 2018: How I Got Here and Creative Leaders 50

Housed in a spectacular three-part collage cover, the June/July issue of CR features the inspiring stories of How I Got Here from eight brilliant creatives. Plus we announce this year’s Creative Leaders 50

Cover illustration by James Dawe

Our new issue comes in three alternate covers created for us by James Dawe. His giant collage combines work from all of the subjects of our How I Got Here series of profiles. James’ collage reads across all three covers.

He’s captured a little bit of the process for us here:

The cover is printed on G.F. Smith’s Extract Moon paper. Extract is created using the waste from paper coffee cups which. Its manufacture uses a process developed by the James Cropper mill, where paper fibres are separated from the plastic film that typically lines the seven million coffee cups thrown away in the UK each day. More on Extract here

Three variations of the cover

The How I Got Here interviews are inspirational stories from a variety of creative types. We have illustrators Hattie Stewart and Rob Ryan, director Ringan Ledwidge, 4Creative’s Alice Tonge, graphic designers Aaron Draplin and Tom Kingston, architect Amanda Levete and photographer Jonas Bendiksen. Each tells the story of their career to date, including failed degree courses, personal tragedies, buso=iness disasters and sheer persistance.

Also in this month’s issue is our Creative Leaders 50, in association with Workfront. Each year, we highlight 50 individuals or collectives across the creative industries who we feel are making a difference. This year, for the first time, we have cast our net beyond the shores of the UK to include European Creative Leaders too.

Included in the list are Leaders who are innovating in education, such as Isabel Farchy, Founder of Creative Mentor Network, Anisah Osman Britton, of 23 Code Street, Marice Cumber of Accumulate and Perris Lewis, Co-founder of online learning and mentoring network, Mastered.

We also feature innovators in tech, such as Anita Fontaine & Geoffrey Lillemon from the Department of New Realities at Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, WeTransfer Co-founder Nalden and Francesca Panetta, Executive Editor, Virtual Reality at The Guardian and Mills from usTwo.

From music, we feature Björk and FKA twigs, Jim Sutherland, Morag Myerscough and Harriet Devoy from graphic design, David Kolbusz, Rémi Babinet and Nils Leonard from advertising and, from the art world, Toilet paper, Olafir Eliasson, Yinka Ilori.

Plus, we have Liv Little, Adwoa Aboah, Paul Smith, Nick Jones and many more. Meet all this year’s Creative Leaders 50 here.

Elsewhere in the issue, Tanya Livesey discusses why creative people are motivated differently to non-creatives, Malcolm Garrett interviews Brian Eno about his installations and creative process, we profile Oneohtrix Point Never ahead of his Barbican show, and, in the latest in her Ask Anna series, Anna Higgs responds to a reader looking for advice nohow to deal with a difficult colleague.

