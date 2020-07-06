The Lowdown: Lessons learned from making ads in lockdown

As part of The Lowdown, a series of content from Xeim’s brands, CR was in conversation with Publicis•Poke creative director Rob Butcher and L.A. Ronayne, group creative director at Anomaly. You can listen to their chat here

In a new podcast for The Lowdown – a content stream from Xeim brands including Creative Review, Marketing Week, Design Week and Econsultancy – on July 2, CR senior writer Aimée McLaughlin talked to Publicis•Poke creative director Rob Butcher and L.A. Ronayne, group creative director at Anomaly, about the challenges of making ads at the moment and what makes for a successful lockdown ad.

The trio discussed Ronayne and Butcher’s personal experiences of working on lockdown campaigns for Pride in London and car brand Dacia respectively, why it’s time for the ‘Zoom aesthetic’ to be put to bed, and how the pandemic may change working methods in the longer term.

