The Lowdown: The challenges of making ads in lockdown

Publicis•Poke creative director Rob Butcher and L.A. Ronayne, group creative director at Anomaly, will be in conversation with CR senior writer Aimée McLaughlin in a live broadcast on Thursday 25 June: register to take part now

With countries around the world adopting strict social distancing measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, advertising shoots in their traditional form have been put on hold until further notice.

But as marketers and ad agencies adjust to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, new methods of creating and producing ads have been springing up, from Skoda’s series of homemade films featuring toy cars to Maltesers mocking our newfound dependance on Zoom.

So what makes for a successful lockdown ad? In a new broadcast for The Lowdown, led by Creative Review senior writer Aimée McLaughlin, Anomaly group creative director L.A. Ronayne and Publicis•Poke creative director Rob Butcher will discuss the way that agencies have adapted during lockdown, and how this may change working methods for the future.

The trio will be in conversation live on Thursday, June 25 at 11am. To join the conversation, please sign up here.

This conversation is part of Lowdown, a series of regular broadcasts from Xeim on how marketers, agencies and brands can help address the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. More info is here