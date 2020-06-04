The Lowdown: What brand purpose means in an era of coronavirus and protest

As part of The Lowdown, a new series of content from Xeim’s brands, CR’s editor Eliza Williams was in conversation with Grey London CCO Laura Jordan Bambach and Michele Oliver, Global Marketing VP at Mars. You can listen to their chat here

In a new podcast for The Lowdown – a content stream from Xeim brands including Creative Review, Marketing Week, Design Week and Econsultancy – on June 3, CR’s editor Eliza Williams talked to Grey London CCO Laura Jordan Bambach and Michele (Mitch) Oliver, Global Marketing VP at Mars, about the role that brands can play in responding to the times we are living through.

The trio discussed the role of brand purpose in light of coronavirus, as well as the involvement of brands in movements such as Pride, and how – and if – they can usefully respond to events such as the George Floyd protests that are happening around the world.

If you missed the conversation, you can listen back to it here:

