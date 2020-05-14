The Lowdown: Hermeti Balarin on staying agile in a crisis

As part of The Lowdown, a new series of content from Xeim’s brands, CR’s editor Eliza Williams was in conversation with Mother London’s ECD Hermeti Balarin. You can listen to their chat here

In a podcast conversation for The Lowdown – a new content stream from Xeim brands including Creative Review, Marketing Week, Design Week and Econsultancy – on May 13, CR’s editor Eliza Williams talked to Hermeti Balarin, ECD of Mother London, about how brands and ad agencies are reacting to the coronavirus crisis.

Balarin talked about how some of the brands Mother work with – which include Ikea and KFC – have responded to the pandemic, and why brilliant, relevant ideas are needed in marketing now more than ever. He also discussed the challenges his creative teams have faced making work remotely, and how working methods at agencies may be changed by the crisis in the longer term.

If you missed the conversation, you can listen back to it here:

This conversation is part of The Lowdown, a series of regular broadcasts from Xeim on how marketers, agencies and brands can help address the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. More info is here