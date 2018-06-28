The LSO identity: 18 months on

In January last year, the London Symphony Orchestra unveiled a radical new visual identity created by The Partners. We catch up with the team behind it to see how the roll-out went

On Sunday July 1, the LSO will perform an open-air concert in Trafalgar Square, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle. Posters advertising this BMW Classics event feature abstract imagery of a butterfly in flight. The posters and the animation from which their imagery is derived represent the latest manifestation of the LSO’s much-praised visual identity system.

The system was created by what was then The Partners (themselves since the subject of a radical identity change as they became part of WPP’s new design supergroup Superunion). “The original intention for the work was to capture and reflect an expression of classical music in a way that would resonate with a wider audience and give a more emotive representation of classical music,” says Superunion ECD Stuart Radford.