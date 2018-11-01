The New York Times celebrates hard-hitting journalism with new ads

The campaign by Droga5 New York explores some of the paper’s biggest scoops, including Trump’s suspect tax schemes, to highlight how much effort goes into finding out the truth

By

Clips from real calls made by New York Times writers are included in the films, which capture snapshots of the process that goes into its investigative features. In the case of a recent story uncovering Trump’s tax dodging, it offers a glimpse at some of the legwork journalists had to do – including spending months deciphering thousands of documents.

Another film includes soundbites from discussions with lawyers, parents and shelter operators for a feature on the hundreds of migrant children that have been separated from their parents. Each concludes with the tagline “The Truth is Worth It”.

