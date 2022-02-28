Steven Ahlgren The Office photo book

A new photo book remembers the bygone era of the office

Shot during the 90s, Steven Ahlgren’s photo series offers a glimpse into a time when our working lives were defined by water cooler chats and dodgy Xerox machines

By

Our relationship with work has changed beyond recognition in the wake of the pandemic. Now acronyms such as WFH are part of our everyday lexicon and business attire is defined by what you can see on a Zoom call (otherwise known as ‘waist-up fashion’), it’s hard to remember a time when we actually went to an office every day.

As many of us question the necessity of working from an office and businesses are forced to adapt to hybrid working, Steven Ahlgren’s new photo book – shot in the days before wifi and Teams meetings – is a timely reminder of how things once were.

Steven Ahlgren The Office photo book

The seeds of Ahlgren’s photo series were first planted in the late 80s, when he was working as a banker in Minneapolis. Feeling bored and unfulfilled by his job, he began taking frequent trips to the Walker Art Center, where he was drawn to one particular painting by Edward Hopper, called Office at Night.

“As I gradually became more interested in photography and less interested in banking, I began to notice scenes around me that seemed quietly evocative, and reminded me of Hopper’s paintings,” Ahlgren writes in the book’s opening pages.

Steven Ahlgren The Office photo book
Steven Ahlgren The Office photo book

“When working late I was fascinated by how the light in some empty offices and corridors appeared almost theatrical. In meetings … I would observe the subtle expressions and gestures of those around me. Sometimes I saw that what was being discussed had profound consequences – professional and personal – for others in the room, although their emotions were usually veiled by professional decorum.”

It wasn’t until a few years later, when Ahlgren left banking to go and study photography, that he went back into an office with a camera to try and capture some of his early ideas. Shot between 1990 and 2001, the photographer visited a variety of offices but always took the same approach with the series, with nothing staged and using only the available light.

Steven Ahlgren The Office photo book
Steven Ahlgren The Office photo book

The images in the series reflect a bygone era of office life, featuring relics such as off-kilter filing cabinets, supersized computer monitors and Xerox machines. What’s more, they capture the curated versions of themselves that people presented as part of the office ritual – from ironed shirts and ties to shoulder pads.

“Our Covid-recalibrated world hushed the hum of office life, turning memories into nostalgia. But Ahlgren’s images, made over a decade ago, stir them from their silence,” journalist Ufrieda Ho writes in the book’s introduction.

“Some things will not have survived in the offices we return to – briefcases, shoulder pads, that neglected plant. But other things will be exactly as they’ve always been. Mismatched office chairs with wonky casters will still roll around boardrooms. Colleagues will still leave uneaten apples to oxidise behind computer monitors. And the pieces of tinsel from five Christmases ago will still be flapping from the air vent – it will feel like we never left at all.”

The Office is published by Hoxton Mini Press; stevenahlgren.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham