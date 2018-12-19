In the CR Photography Annual we celebrate the best images of the year, those who make them and those who commission them. Winners of our yearly photography competition are showcased in this issue

The Photography Annual is our special issue dedicated to the year’s outstanding work across documentary, fashion and commercial photography. The magazine opens with a look back at some of the highlights of our coverage of photography over the past year.

These include a visit to the Polaroid Originals factory, as well as interviews with award-winning wildlife photographer Ami Vitale, New York Times Picture Editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and artist Alex Prager.

The bulk of the issue is then dedicated to our annual photography competition. Winners are selected by a jury of industry experts and this year six photographers were awarded ‘Best in Book’, our top gong. These were Juno Calypso, Alexander Coggin, Catherine Hyland, Samuel Napper, Caspar Sejersen, and Lydia Whitmore: the issue features interviews with each about their winning projects. Featured alongside these articles is a showcase of the rest of this year’s selected work.

In addition, the Creative Review editorial team has selected five photographers for its annual Zeitgeist awards, given to artists we feel have had a major breakthrough in 2018. The issue contains interviews with these five photographers.

Zeitgeist award winner Tyler Mitchell

Viviane Sassen for Stella McCartney, selected for The Photography Annual 2018

The New York Times Winter Olympics issue, selected for The Photography Annual 2018

As always, in our Creative Leaders section we get into the business of creativity and advice on how to manage creative teams; this time including insights from Olafur Eliasson on how he works and Ben Kay on the importance of radical thinking in the creative industries.

Columnist Ben Kay in the Creative Leaders section

